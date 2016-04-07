BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics ic files for IPO of up to $50 mln
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing
April 7 Ambu A/S :
* Acquires patents that support about 300 million Danish crowns ($46.14 million) of Ambu's existing revenue
* Investment is in line with current strategy plan, and financial outlook for 2015/16 is not impacted
* Agreement gives Ambu ownership of important patents within the circuit product portfolio which in total generates an annual revenue of more than $45 million, mainly in USA
* Purchase price of $9 million will be reported in the cash flow statement as "Acquisitions of companies and technology etc." in interim report for Q2 2015/16
* Says co's unit plans to use 31.0 million yuan to buy 60 percent stake in a Yunnan-based medical firm and will inject 6 million yuan in it after acquisition