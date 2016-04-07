April 7 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Purchases property portfolio in Katrineholm

* Sellers are Fastighets AB L E Lundberg and Byggnads AB Karlsson & Wingesjö

* Agreed underlying property value is 617.5 million Swedish crowns ($75.7 million)

* Portfolio consists of 19 properties and comprises 717 apartments with a total rental value of about 60 million crowns

* Transaction is being carried out as a company deal with closing on May 2, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/25MHX2h

