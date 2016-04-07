BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 Leidos Holdings Inc :
* Immunovaccine and leidos join forces to develop a zika virus vaccine candidate
* Immunovaccine and leidos join forces to develop a zika virus vaccine candidate
* Leidos holdings says it will utilize its virtual pharmaceutical development program to lead an antigen discovery and development team
* Leidos holdings says immunovaccine anticipates preclinical testing of zika virus vaccine candidate will be performed in canada
* Collaboration will expand on immunovaccine's research project on depovax platform for development of zika virus vaccine candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results