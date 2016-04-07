BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 VolitionRX Ltd :
* Volitionrx announces ce marks for two nuq blood assays for detection of colorectal cancer
* Plans to offer test for colorectal cancer consisting of panel of 4-6 individual nuq biomarker assays that require single drop of blood
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results