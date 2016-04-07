BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics ic files for IPO of up to $50 mln
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing
April 7 Afarak Group Oyj :
* Afarak Group plc announces that it has entered into long-term agreement with a world-leading developer and manufacturer of products made from advanced stainless steel and special alloys
* This agreement comes on the back of another 3-year sales agreement Afarak concluded with US company Carpenter Technology Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement