BRIEF-Ranger Energy Services files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Ranger Energy Services Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million
April 7 L E Lundbergforetagen publ AB :
* Divests entire property portfolio in Katrineholm
* Buyer will take over the properties on May 2, 2016
* Purchase is carried out in company form with underlying property value of 532 million Swedish crowns ($65.20 million) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1589 Swedish crowns)
* Anant Asavabhokhin to resign as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: