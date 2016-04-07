BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics ic files for IPO of up to $50 mln
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing
April 7 Pioneer Natural Resources Co :
* CEO Scott Sheffield's FY 2015 total compensation $13.1 million versus $12.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement