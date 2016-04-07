April 7 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Increase in EBITDA for 2015 to 95.6 million euros ($108.82 million) (previous year: 27.2 million euros) shows increased performance in its operating business

* EPRA NAV per share for 2015 at 15.51 million euros (previous year: 11.02 million euros)

* FY 2015 revenues from property lettings increased to 216.6 million euros (previous year 83.9 million euros)