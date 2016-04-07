BRIEF-Silver Base Group says unit entered into distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co
* Unit entered into a new authorised distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co., Ltd
April 7 Beskidzkie Biuro Consultingowe SA (BBC SA) :
* Signs a deal to provide Robinson Europe SA with services of an authorised advisor
* The value of the deal has not been disclosed
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Anant asavabhokhin has notified the company for his resignation as the chairman