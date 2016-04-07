MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 7 Invico SA :
* Gliwice court decides to open accelerated arrangement proceedings of Invico SA
* The company filed for accelerated arrangement proceedings on March 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities