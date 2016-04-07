April 7 Keyw Holding Corp

* Keyw outlines new strategic growth plan at analyst & investor day

* Announces that it has executed letters of intent for sale of its hexis commercial cyber solutions business

* Announces preliminary 1q16 revenue of $72 million to $73 million for government solutions business

* Reiterates 2016 adjusted ebitda margin guidance of 10% to 13% for government solutions business

* Sees government solutions revenue of $285 million to $305 million in fiscal 2016