BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 Keyw Holding Corp
* Keyw outlines new strategic growth plan at analyst & investor day
* Announces that it has executed letters of intent for sale of its hexis commercial cyber solutions business
* Announces preliminary 1q16 revenue of $72 million to $73 million for government solutions business
* Reiterates 2016 adjusted ebitda margin guidance of 10% to 13% for government solutions business
* Sees government solutions revenue of $285 million to $305 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results