April 7 Banco de Sabadell SA :

* Launches immediate answers program for micro businesses and freelancers

* Sees to capture 70,000 new customers, reaching a market share of 30.2 percent, sees to exceed 45 billion euros ($51.2 billion) in turnover in the segment

Source text: bit.ly/1UKi67g

