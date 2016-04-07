MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 7 Pacific Sunwear Ceo In Letter To Customers
* Entered into an agreement with Golden Gate Capital whereby co will become a private company
* Plan of reorganization was unanimously approved by board Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities