April 7 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in March at 626 million euros ($711.64
million)
* Enters investment management partnership with Sigma Funds
Management (Sigma) in Australia via unit AZ International
Holdings SA (AZ International)
* Sigma Funds Management is an Australian equities manager
* AZ International will own 51 percent of Sigma's Capital
while Sigma's executives will retain 49 percent stake
* Through AZ International, will purchase 51 percent of
Sigma's corporate capital through a deferred capital increase
* Deferred capital increase to cover for Sigma's working
capital up to the cumulative value of 1.4 million euros
* Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in April
2016
