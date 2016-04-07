BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Honeywell said to consider sale of nylon chemicals business - Bloomberg,citing sources
* Sale of Honeywell's nylon chemicals business could fetch about $1 billion - Bloomberg, citing source
* Honeywell working with financial advisers on options for the caprolactam unit, which could be spun off or sold - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text -(bloom.bg/20arkcA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results