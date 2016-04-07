April 7 (Reuters) -

* Honeywell said to consider sale of nylon chemicals business - Bloomberg,citing sources

* Sale of Honeywell's nylon chemicals business could fetch about $1 billion - Bloomberg, citing source

* Honeywell working with financial advisers on options for the caprolactam unit, which could be spun off or sold - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text -(bloom.bg/20arkcA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)