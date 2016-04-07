BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 Edap Tms Sa
* Entered into agreements with certain institutional investors for direct placement of 3.3 million shares in form of ADSS at $3.50 per share
* Investors will also receive warrants to purchase up to 3,283,284 ordinary shares
* Warrants have an exercise price of $4.50 per share, exercisable beginning 6 months from issuance and for period of 2 years thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results