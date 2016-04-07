April 7 Edap Tms Sa

* Entered into agreements with certain institutional investors for direct placement of 3.3 million shares in form of ADSS at $3.50 per share

* Investors will also receive warrants to purchase up to 3,283,284 ordinary shares

* Warrants have an exercise price of $4.50 per share, exercisable beginning 6 months from issuance and for period of 2 years thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: