BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 CO2 Solutions Inc :
* CO2 solutions receives additional funding from the government of Canada
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results