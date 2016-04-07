April 7 Cargill inc:-

* Cargill reports third-quarter fiscal 2016 earnings

* Says adjusted operating earnings rose 13 percent to $476 million in q3, compared with $421 million

* "adjusted operating earnings in origination & processing increased moderately from last year"

* Third-Quarter revenues decreased 11 percent to $25.2 billion

* Says net earnings on a u.s. Gaap basis equaled $459 million in q3

* Adjusted operating earnings in animal nutrition & protein decreased slightly in q3, mostly due to conditions in beef industry

* Cargill says food ingredients & applications segment was largest contributor to adjusted operating earnings in q3

* Says q3 revenues down 11 percent, reflecting lower commodity prices, strength of u.s. Dollar, sale of cargill's pork business in q2

* Term improvement in market conditions for agriculture"

* Cargill says "prices and volatility in agricultural commodities remain low, as a series of big harvests have built global stocks"

* Cargill inc CEO says "Cargill is creating a more streamlined organization"

* Cargill says earnings rose in animal nutrition, led by operations in U.S. and Vietnam