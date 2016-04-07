April 7 Sfx Entertainment Inc

* SFX entertainment to reduce staff at new york hq

* SFX entertainment says continues to expect to emerge from chapter 11 around summer 2016

* Reducing its new york staff by approximately 50 employees

* Sale processes for company's beatport, fame house and flavorus subsidiaries progress

* As of march 31, 2016, Robert Sillerman has resigned as chief executive officer but remains chairman of board

* Mike Katzenstein of fti consulting, inc has taken on role of interim ceo