April 7 Adventure Gold Inc :
* Says co and Probe Metals Inc have entered into a
definitive agreement to combine their respective companies
* Under terms of transaction, holders of Adventure shares
will receive 0.39 of a Probe share for each Adventure share held
* Senior management of combined company will include all
current management of probe with David Palmer as president and
CEO
* As part of transaction, Probe plans to complete a
non-brokered private placement with Goldcorp for about $2.9
million
* Probe and Adventure's board of directors have determined
that proposed combination is in best interest of their
respective companies
* Deal implies a total equity value of approximately C$22.8
million
