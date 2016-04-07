BRIEF-Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26
May 22 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd :
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Avtovaz has lowered Lada sales in Russia by 18.8 pct to 22,267 in March, two sources familiar with the statistics told Reuters
* In Q1 Lada sales decreased by 17 pct to 56,879 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it scraps asset acquisition, share trade to resume on May 23