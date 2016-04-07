BRIEF-Sta Lucia Land says qtrly net income 200.7 mln pesos vs 189.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly net income 200.7 million pesos versus 189.4 million pesos
April 7 (Reuters) -
* BNP Paribas SA is planning to launch an IPO of its First Hawaiian Bank subsidiary as early as June - WSJ, citing sources
* First Hawaiian would seek to raise roughly $1 bln in offering valuing it at between $4 bln and $5 bln - WSJ citing sources Source: (on.wsj.com/20axr0s) Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Qtrly net income 200.7 million pesos versus 189.4 million pesos
May 22 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with consumer stocks leading the gains as sentiment remained upbeat after the government finalised rates for the upcoming Goods and Services Tax.