April 7 (Reuters)

* BNP Paribas SA is planning to launch an IPO of its First Hawaiian Bank subsidiary as early as June - WSJ, citing sources

* First Hawaiian would seek to raise roughly $1 bln in offering valuing it at between $4 bln and $5 bln - WSJ citing sources