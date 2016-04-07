BRIEF-Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26
May 22 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd :
April 7 Moody's:
* A $15 minimum wage could pressure US restaurants' profit margins
* Notes that the gradual pace of wage increases will lessen the burden on restaurants
* Impact to California restaurants could be more pronounced as employees who receive tips will receive full minimum wage in addition to tips Source text for Eikon:
* Says it scraps asset acquisition, share trade to resume on May 23