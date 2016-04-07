BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
April 7 Galapagos NV :
* Galapagos and Morphosys initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program MOR106
* Primary objective of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety and tolerability of single doses of MOR106
* Topline results of complete study are expected in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.