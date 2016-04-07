BRIEF-Vectura says to present positive phase I data for VR942
* Vectura group plc - vr942 positive phase i data to be presented at American Thoracic Society 113th Annual Conference
April 7 U.S. FDA:
* FDA allows marketing of first-of-kind tissue containment system for use with certain laparoscopic power morcellators in select patients
* Agency continues to warn against use of laparoscopic power morcellators for removal of uterus or uterine fibroids in the vast majority of women
* The device is manufactured by Advanced Surgical Concepts Ltd. located in Bray, Ireland Source text - 1.usa.gov/1oFQfXW (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* BIOHIT ACETIUM® LOZENGE IS A HIGHLY EFFECTIVE MEANS TO STOP SMOKING – RESULTS CONFIRMED IN A NEW LARGE-SCALE TRIAL