April 7 U.S. FDA:

* FDA allows marketing of first-of-kind tissue containment system for use with certain laparoscopic power morcellators in select patients

* Agency continues to warn against use of laparoscopic power morcellators for removal of uterus or uterine fibroids in the vast majority of women

* The device is manufactured by Advanced Surgical Concepts Ltd. located in Bray, Ireland