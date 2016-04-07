BRIEF-Harboes Bryggeri cuts 2016/2017 pre-tax profit outlook to DKK 45 million
* OUTLOOK FOR PRE-TAX PROFIT IN 2016/2017 ADJUSTED TO DKK 45 MILLION FROM DKK 51 MILLION
April 7 Ibersol SA :
* FY 2015 net profit 10.6 million euros ($12.1 million) versus 7.8 million euros year ago
* Says net debt of 21.9 million euros at end-Dec. 2015 versus 25.3 million euros at end-Dec. 2014
* To propose dividend of 0.10 euro per share net from reserves, totaling 2.0 million euros
* Sees to open 15 restaurants in 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1qwtKqf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Steyr Motors Corp * Says share trade to resume on May 23 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rK3jO6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)