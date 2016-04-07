April 7 Ibersol SA :

* FY 2015 net profit 10.6 million euros ($12.1 million) versus 7.8 million euros year ago

* Says net debt of 21.9 million euros at end-Dec. 2015 versus 25.3 million euros at end-Dec. 2014

* To propose dividend of 0.10 euro per share net from reserves, totaling 2.0 million euros

* Sees to open 15 restaurants in 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1qwtKqf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)