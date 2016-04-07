BRIEF-Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group CFO
* Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group chief financial officer
April 7 Icahn Enterprises Lp
* On april 1, 2016, in connection with closing of merger, partnership entered into a new $320 million senior term loan facility
* Partnership entered into $300 million senior term loan facility with coffeyville resources llc
* Proposed to establish the Sukuk Wakalah Programme with limit of up to 250 million RGT