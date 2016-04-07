BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
April 7 (Reuters) -
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget