BRIEF-Harboes Bryggeri cuts 2016/2017 pre-tax profit outlook to DKK 45 million
* OUTLOOK FOR PRE-TAX PROFIT IN 2016/2017 ADJUSTED TO DKK 45 MILLION FROM DKK 51 MILLION
April 7 Regenbogen AG
* Says 2015 revenues 13.5 million eur
* Says 2015 EBIT 1.6 million eur
* Says 2015 net profit close to 0.6 million eur
* Says dividend 0.06 eur per share for 2015
May 22 Steyr Motors Corp * Says share trade to resume on May 23