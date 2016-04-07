BRIEF-Harboes Bryggeri cuts 2016/2017 pre-tax profit outlook to DKK 45 million
* OUTLOOK FOR PRE-TAX PROFIT IN 2016/2017 ADJUSTED TO DKK 45 MILLION FROM DKK 51 MILLION
April 7 Bang & Olufsen (B&O)
* Says Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI has increased its stake in B&O to 13.1 percent of the share capital
* Says Mr. Qi Jianhong, who owns Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI, now indirectly holds 18.7 percent of the share capital in B&O
* Said last month that it was in talks about a potential takeover offer for B&O from Sparkle Roll
* Mr. Qi Jianhong also owns 28 percent of Hong Kong-listed Sparkle Roll Group Limited. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen)
May 22 Steyr Motors Corp * Says share trade to resume on May 23 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rK3jO6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)