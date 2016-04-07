BRIEF-Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group CFO
* Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group chief financial officer
April 7 Paramount Group Inc :
* CEO Albert Behler's FY 2015 total compensation was $4.3 million versus $50.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/22g2GH5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group chief financial officer
* Proposed to establish the Sukuk Wakalah Programme with limit of up to 250 million RGT Source (http://bit.ly/2rHAXox) Further company coverage: