BRIEF-ZTO announces up to $300 mln share repurchase program
* ZTO announces up to US$300 million share repurchase program
April 7 Durect Corp
* After persist phase 3 trial for posimir was underway and enrolling patients at multiple sites, co received a letter from FDA - sec filing
* The letter from FDA advising company to make a number of amendments to persist trial
* Had a follow-up call with FDA to discuss advice letter, as a result of which company has decided to implement FDA's recommendations
* The change, as advised by FDA, will add to time and cost to complete persist trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to brief media in New Delhi. 2:45 pm: Bank of India earnings press meet in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Textile Minister Smriti Irani to brief media in New Delhi