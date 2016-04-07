UPDATE 2-Airbus hires outside monitors amid fraud investigations
* Airbus has warned of fines, curbs on some contracts (Adds shares, details, background)
April 7 Starboard Value LP:
* Starboard Value LP reports 6.8 percent stake in Depomed Inc as of March 28, 2016
* Purchased Depomed shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued - SEC filing
* Have concerns regarding serious corporate governance deficiencies,questionable capital allocation decisions, egregious actions taken by Depomed
* Starboard says intends to continue search for and to nominate, a slate of director candidates to Depomed
* Possesses economic exposure to about 9.8% of Depomed due to certain cash-settled total return swap agreements Source text for Eikon:
* Airbus has warned of fines, curbs on some contracts (Adds shares, details, background)
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately