BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 7 Kelly Services Inc :
* Temp Holdings(r) and Kelly Services(r) to expand their joint venture in Asia Pacific
* Joint venture will be renamed Ts Kelly Asia Pacific, and will be headquartered in Singapore
* Temp holdings will continue to own 51 percent of expanded joint venture, with Kelly Services owning remaining 49 percent
* Takayuki Yamazaki, current chief executive officer of Ts Kelly workforce solutions,executive officer of temp holdings, will serve as CEO of TS Kelly Asia Pacific
* Outsourcing, consulting group of Kelly Services, Kellyocg A, is not part of joint venture
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.