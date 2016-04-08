UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Kid ASA :
* Q1 revenues decreased by 0.6 pct to 230.6 million Norwegian crowns ($27.68 million) versus 231.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 like-for-like sales decreased by 4.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3305 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.