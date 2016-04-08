UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Illovo Sugar Ltd :
* Entered into a Transaction Implementation Agreement with ABF, in terms of which ABF (or a wholly-owned subsidiary of abf) will make an offer to acquire all of issued shares in Illovo (other than 236 569 232 Illovo shares already owned by AOL)
* In terms of proposed transaction, offer shareholders will receive a cash consideration of 25 rand per offer share acquired.
* ABF will fund offer consideration from its own cash resources and existing facilities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.