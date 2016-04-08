UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Eurogerm Sa
* FY revenue of 88.1 million euro versus 77.9 million euro ($88.5 million) a year ago
* FY net income group share of 4.1 million euro versus 3.9 million euro a year ago
* FY EBITDA of 9.3 million euro versus 8.6 million euro a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.