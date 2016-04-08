April 8 Ica Gruppen Ab

* Ica gruppen says sales in swedish ica stores rose by 6.3% in march 2016 compared with corresponding month last year

* Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 6.0%

* ICA Gruppen estimates the calendar effect for March to be +2.9%

* Sales in January-March 2016 amounted to SEK 26,396 million, an increase of 5.1% compared with the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)