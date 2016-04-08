UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Ica Gruppen Ab
* Ica gruppen says sales in swedish ica stores rose by 6.3% in march 2016 compared with corresponding month last year
* Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 6.0%
* ICA Gruppen estimates the calendar effect for March to be +2.9%
* Sales in January-March 2016 amounted to SEK 26,396 million, an increase of 5.1% compared with the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.