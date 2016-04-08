April 8 Adveo Group International SA :

* Says approves capital increase of up to 60 million euros ($68.2 million) with a total nominal value of 33 million euros, via issuance of 22 million common shares

* Says board members intend to subscribe for 9.4 million euros of the capital increase

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)