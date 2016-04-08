BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
April 8 ExeoTech Invest AB :
* Signs deal with shareholders in La Petite Epicerie International Pte Ltd from Singapore
* Ups stake in La Petite Epicerie Saigon to 40 percent, finances acquisition via directed share issue of about 1.8 million Swedish crowns ($220,542.29)
* To issue 8 million shares at 0.22 Swedish crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1617 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility