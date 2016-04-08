UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Internity SA :
* Its unit, Prodesigne sp. z o.o., signs 3 agreements for the delivery of construction materials
* The deal value is 3.7 million zlotys ($981,700) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7689 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.