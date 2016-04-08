BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
April 8 Ixonos Oyj :
* Tremoko Oy AB has subscribed Ixonos plc's convertible loan
* Amount of loan is 9.2 million euros ($10.5 million) Source text for Eikon:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility