BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Tiffany & Co :-
* CEO Frederic Cumenal's 2015 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $8.8 million in 2014 - sec filing
* Former CEO Michael J. Kowalski total 2015 compensation $5.2 million versus $8.1 million in 2014
* CFO Ralph Nicoletti's 2015 total comepnsation was $2.7 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.