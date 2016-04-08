UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :
* Its unit Elgeka Cyprus Ltd sells its 60% stake of Diakinisis Logistics Services Ltd
* Price of sale is 320,000 euros ($363,200.00)
* As a result of the above deal Group's Consolidated Financial Statements of June are expected to present loss of 160,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/1V1fxhK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.