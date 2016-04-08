April 8 Apranga APB :

* In accordance with contracts signed with retailer Inditex is inaugurating online sales in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

* Zara online store was opened on 6th of April, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull&Bear, Stradivarius, Zara Home, Uterqüe and Oysho online stores were opened on 7th of April

* Online sales in Lithuania, Latvia And Estonia bring 2 more new inditex brands Oysho and Uterqüe, which are not traded in physical store