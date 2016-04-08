UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Apranga APB :
* In accordance with contracts signed with retailer Inditex is inaugurating online sales in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia
* Zara online store was opened on 6th of April, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull&Bear, Stradivarius, Zara Home, Uterqüe and Oysho online stores were opened on 7th of April
* Online sales in Lithuania, Latvia And Estonia bring 2 more new inditex brands Oysho and Uterqüe, which are not traded in physical store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.