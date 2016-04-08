BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
* NXP Semiconductors said to consider sale of $2 billion standard chips business - Bloomberg, citing sources
* NXP's standard products business drawn interest from Chinese suitors including Jianguang Asset Management Co - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/20dBGsa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.