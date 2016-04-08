BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 HB Fuller Co :
* H.B. Fuller names John Corkrean as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Corkrean will take over for Jim Giertz, who will transition into a new role as executive vice presiden
* Corkrean joins H.B. Fuller from Ecolab Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.