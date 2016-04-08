April 8 Diebold Inc :
* Diebold intends to implement domination and potentially
profit and loss transfer agreement with wincor nixdorf following
closing of the ongoing takeover offer
* Says to implement a domination and potentially profit and
loss transfer agreement by and between wincor nixdorf
aktiengesellschaft
* To implement agreement once diebold's voluntary public
takeover offer to shareholders of wincor nixdorf has been
successfully closed
* Ongoing takeover offer for wincor nixdorf remains
unaffected by this intention.
* Shareholders of wincor nixdorf who have not tendered their
shares can still accept offer by tendering shares during
additional acceptance period
