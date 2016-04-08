BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Honeywell CEO David Cote on CNBC-"have a tough time seeing Honeywell-UTX deal return"
* Honeywell CEO Cote says "UTX deal was a unique opportunity at a unique point in time"-CNBC
* Honeywell CEO Cote says "not a big fan of inversions"- CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.