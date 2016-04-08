April 8 Sirius XM Holdings Inc :

* Sirius XM Holdings says on April 5 Sirius XM Radio entered MOU to settle purported class action suits

* As part of this settlement, Sirius XM will agree to pay $35 million in cash

* Settlement expected to resolve claims of consumers for period February 2008 through present relating to telemarketing calls Source text (1.usa.gov/1SjX8pk) Further company coverage: